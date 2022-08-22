Arizona Cardinals trade late round pick for offensive lineman Cody Ford

The Arizona Cardinals are bulking up their offensive line depth.

The team announced on Monday that they have traded for Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Cody Ford.

From the team:

Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has agreed to a trade with the Buffalo Bills.

Pending the passing of a physical, Arizona would acquire offensive lineman Cody Ford from Buffalo in exchange for Arizona’s fifth-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Ford (6-3, 329) played 38 games (29 starts) the past three seasons with Buffalo after he was selected in the second-round (38th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft from Oklahoma. A college teammate of Kyler Murray and Marquise Brown at Oklahoma, Ford played 15 games last season and made seven starts at guard. The 25-year old Ford has experience starting at both guard and tackle in his NFL career, including starting 15 games at right tackle as a rookie in 2019.

In addition, the team has released wide receiver Marcell Ateman.

Interested to see what the next move is. Does this mean Marquise Hayes is done for the season? Is the team going to move on from Justin Murray’s $2.6 million contract?

Is this about building out for the future?

So many questions, but getting an NFL ready offensive lineman is never a bad thing.