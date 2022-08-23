Andy “Dufresne” Isabella

Andy Isabella was convicted of a crime he never committed. He was given a life sentence —- by the judge who called him a disgrace to society and a complete bust of a human being.

As everyone knows, in football terms—- he’s a shi^^y route runner, he’s way too small to get off press coverage, he’s got absolute bricks for hands and he’s a complete waste of a roster spot.

But, hey, look who is bringing his own special juice to the mess hall these days:

And thanks to developments like this:

He’s him. Andy Isabella breakout year incoming pic.twitter.com/mYugGUHe37 — Matt (@Matt_burner15) August 22, 2022

“Everything happens for you, not to you,” Andy Isabella reflecting on the ups and downs of his career and his 5 catch night.” pic.twitter.com/PVrKTMc4d0 — Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) August 22, 2022

“I think I’ve grown tenfold and I think you’re growing up in your struggles. As a man, I’ve really grown and matured, and it’s too late here, but I know in the future – it might not be football but something (another) – the lessons I learned here by playing will take me a long way in life.”

The Breakout

Source: The #Ravens, #Bears, and #Cowboys have interest in #Cardinals WR WR Andy Isabella, the former 2nd round pick out of #UMass has looked good in camp and preseason so far for Arizona. — MlFootball (@MlFootball2) August 22, 2022

Rather than waste away in his game day cell in Arizona, where there is no concrete plan for him, it looks like Andy’s version of “Tommy Williams” is about to enter the scene —- to set the record straight, for once and for all —- that Andy is an innocent man.

Andy Isabella has been held on to for too long:

On behalf of Andy Isabella, how was this overturned from PI to a no call…?

Still pictures. @HydnNow pic.twitter.com/9vGM2X7Qxw — nkemjika (Kemi) (@kemindolo) August 16, 2022

The Escape

“Hope is a good thing, Red, maybe the best of things. For no good thing ever dies.” Andy Dufresne

Andy: “You know what the Mexicans say about the Pacific?

Red; “No, what?”

Andy: “They say it has no memory.”

Andy: “That’s where I want to live for the rest of my life.”

Andy Isabella: “They are not going to break me.”

As Ellis Boyd Redding (aka “Red”) loved to say, “Good for you, Andy.”

RED: “I have to remind myself that some birds aren’t meant to be caged. Their feathers are just too bright. And when they fly away, the part of you that knows it was a sin to lock them up does rejoice. Still, the place you live in is that much more drab and empty that they’re gone.”