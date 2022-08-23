Arizona Cardinals make five moves to get to 80 man roster limit

The Arizona Cardinals made five moves on Tuesday to get down to the mandatory 80 players by the end of today.

From the team:

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has released punter Nolan Cooney, cornerback Cortez Davis, tight end Josh Hokit and running back T.J. Pledger. In addition, the team has waived/injured cornerback Darrell Baker, Jr.

Hokit was just signed, but it seems like the health of Trey McBride made this move happen now.

From there no surprises.

Pledger had some limited action but the running back room is going to be tough to crack.

Meanwhile, there was slim to no chance of Cooney overtaking Andy Lee, barring an injury, which just left Cortez Davis. Davis played well in game one in 23 snaps, but did not see the field on defense against the Ravens.

Baker getting the injury designation means he wasn’t making the team anyways.

Good luck to all in their future endeavors.