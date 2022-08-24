Post Bal 24 ARI 17 53 Man Roster Projection

Background: Aug 21, 2022; Glendale, AZ, United States; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Wooten (50) celebrates his interception against the Baltimore Ravens at State Farm Stadium. NFL Preseason Game Baltimore Ravens At Arizona Cardinals
Welcome to the 53 Man Roster ILB Chandler Wooten!
.@AZCardinals @ItsMeWootang had a helluva 2nd half on MNF v @Ravens . No Jordan Hicks to rely on at ILB. If Wooten keeps playing like this could…???… It’s about production #WarEagle #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/fsjk28wqpg— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) August 24, 2022
53 Man Roster Projection
- QB (3): Kyler Murray, Colt McCoy, Trace McSorley
- RB (4): James Conner, Jonathan Ward*, Darrel Williams, Keaontay Ingram
- TE (4): Maxx Williams*, Zach Ertz, Stephen Anderson, Trey McBride
- WR (6): Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore, A.J. Green, Andy Isabella, Greg Dortch, Antoine Wesley*
- OL (9): D.J. Humphries, Justin Pugh*, Rodney Hudson, Will Hernandez, Kelvin Beachum, Josh Jones, Sean Harlow, Marquis Hayes*, Cody Ford
- DI (5): J.J. Watt, Zach Allen, Rashard Lawrence, Leki Fotu*, Michael Dogbe
- ILB (5): Zaven Collins, Zeke Turner, Chandler Wooten, Tanner Vallejo, Nick Vigil
- OLB (6): Markus Golden, Dennis Gardeck, Devon Kennard, Victor Dimukeje, Cameron Thomas, Myjai Sanders
- CB (4): Byron Murphy, Antonio Hamilton, Marco Wilson, Christian Matthew
- S (4): Budda Baker, Jalen Thompson, Isaiah Simmons, Charles Washington*
- ST (3): Aaron Brewer, Andy Lee, Matt Prater
Possible IR Designations*: August 31st:
- RB Jonathan Ward (shoulder)
- TE Maxx Williams’ (knee)
- WR Antione Wesley (hip/groin)
- G Justin Pugh (stinger)
- G Marquis Hayes (knee)
- DT Leki Fotu (knee)
- S Charles Washington (chest)
Possible Roster Additions/Practice Squad Priorities: August 31st
- RB Eno Benjamin
- WR Victor Bolden, Jr.
- C/G Lecitus Smith
- G Danny Isadora* (lower leg injury)
- DT Jonathan Ledbetter
- NT Christian Ringo
- LB Jesse Luketa
- S Tae Daley
Possible Practice Squad Signees:
- QB Jarrrett Guarantano
- RB T.J. Pledger
- TE Chris Pierce Jr.
- TE Bernhard Seikovitz*
- WR Jontre Kirklin
- WR JaVonta Payton
- WR Andre Baccellia
- G/T Justin Murray (reserve/PUP List or injury settlement)?
- T Joshua Miles
- G Koda Martin
- T/G Rashaad Coward
- C Greg Long
- DT Antwaun Woods
- DT Manny Jones
- LB Ben Niemmann
- LB Joe Walker
- OLB Jesse Lemonier
- CB Jace Whittaker
- CB Cortez Davis
- CB Josh Jackson
- S Deionte Thompson
- S James Wiggins
How many of these match with your projections?
