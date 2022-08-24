Post Bal 24 ARI 17 53 Man Roster Projection

Background: Aug 21, 2022; Glendale, AZ, United States; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Wooten (50) celebrates his interception against the Baltimore Ravens at State Farm Stadium. NFL Preseason Game Baltimore Ravens At Arizona Cardinals

Welcome to the 53 Man Roster ILB Chandler Wooten!

.@AZCardinals @ItsMeWootang had a helluva 2nd half on MNF v @Ravens . No Jordan Hicks to rely on at ILB. If Wooten keeps playing like this could…???… It’s about production #WarEagle #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/fsjk28wqpg — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) August 24, 2022

53 Man Roster Projection

QB (3): Kyler Murray, Colt McCoy, Trace McSorley

RB (4): James Conner, Jonathan Ward*, Darrel Williams, Keaontay Ingram

TE (4): Maxx Williams*, Zach Ertz, Stephen Anderson, Trey McBride

WR (6): Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore, A.J. Green, Andy Isabella, Greg Dortch, Antoine Wesley*

OL (9): D.J. Humphries, Justin Pugh*, Rodney Hudson, Will Hernandez, Kelvin Beachum, Josh Jones, Sean Harlow, Marquis Hayes*, Cody Ford

DI (5): J.J. Watt, Zach Allen, Rashard Lawrence, Leki Fotu*, Michael Dogbe

ILB (5): Zaven Collins, Zeke Turner, Chandler Wooten, Tanner Vallejo, Nick Vigil

OLB (6): Markus Golden, Dennis Gardeck, Devon Kennard, Victor Dimukeje, Cameron Thomas, Myjai Sanders

CB (4): Byron Murphy, Antonio Hamilton, Marco Wilson, Christian Matthew

S (4): Budda Baker, Jalen Thompson, Isaiah Simmons, Charles Washington*

ST (3): Aaron Brewer, Andy Lee, Matt Prater

Possible IR Designations*: August 31st:

RB Jonathan Ward (shoulder)

TE Maxx Williams’ (knee)

WR Antione Wesley (hip/groin)

G Justin Pugh (stinger)

G Marquis Hayes (knee)

DT Leki Fotu (knee)

S Charles Washington (chest)

Possible Roster Additions/Practice Squad Priorities: August 31st

RB Eno Benjamin

WR Victor Bolden, Jr.

C/G Lecitus Smith

G Danny Isadora* (lower leg injury)

DT Jonathan Ledbetter

NT Christian Ringo

LB Jesse Luketa

S Tae Daley

Possible Practice Squad Signees:

QB Jarrrett Guarantano

RB T.J. Pledger

TE Chris Pierce Jr.

TE Bernhard Seikovitz*

WR Jontre Kirklin

WR JaVonta Payton

WR Andre Baccellia

G/T Justin Murray (reserve/PUP List or injury settlement)?

T Joshua Miles

G Koda Martin

T/G Rashaad Coward

C Greg Long

DT Antwaun Woods

DT Manny Jones

LB Ben Niemmann

LB Joe Walker

OLB Jesse Lemonier

CB Jace Whittaker

CB Cortez Davis

CB Josh Jackson

S Deionte Thompson

S James Wiggins

How many of these match with your projections?