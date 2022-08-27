Cardinals vs. Titans: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Happy final game of the preseason one and all.
They had a joint practice with the Tennessee Titans and only did one day, that way they didn’t have an issue like what happened in the Rams/Bengals joint practice.
Deleted video of Aaron Donald swinging a helmet at bengals players. pic.twitter.com/dHCAGN8Bby— Not Jake (@CincyHub) August 25, 2022
Instead, we get to enjoy the Cardinals final preseason game where we get to look at Cody Ford playing with a lot of guys who will likely be cut by Tuesday.
Here is everything you need to know about the game.
- Game: Arizona Cardinals at Tennessee Titans
- Start Time: 4:00 pm Arizona time on August 27th, 2022
- Location: Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC (Channel 12 locally)
- Announcers: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst), Dani Sureck (sideline)
- Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM locally Paul Calvisi (play-by-play), Drew Stanton (analyst)
- Spanish Radio: KQMR 100.3 FM - Luis Hernandez (play-by-play), Jose Romero (analyst)
- Streaming: NFL app or the Arizona Cardinals app (Available only if you are not in market)
