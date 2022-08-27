 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cardinals vs. Titans: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

By Seth Cox
/ new
NFL: Tennesee Titans Training Camp George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

Happy final game of the preseason one and all.

They had a joint practice with the Tennessee Titans and only did one day, that way they didn’t have an issue like what happened in the Rams/Bengals joint practice.

Instead, we get to enjoy the Cardinals final preseason game where we get to look at Cody Ford playing with a lot of guys who will likely be cut by Tuesday.

Here is everything you need to know about the game.

  • Game: Arizona Cardinals at Tennessee Titans
  • Start Time: 4:00 pm Arizona time on August 27th, 2022
  • Location: Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium
  • TV Channel: NBC (Channel 12 locally)
  • Announcers: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst), Dani Sureck (sideline)
  • Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM locally Paul Calvisi (play-by-play), Drew Stanton (analyst)
  • Spanish Radio: KQMR 100.3 FM - Luis Hernandez (play-by-play), Jose Romero (analyst)
  • Streaming: NFL app or the Arizona Cardinals app (Available only if you are not in market)

More From Revenge of the Birds

Loading comments...