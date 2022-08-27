Breaking down the Cardinals vs Ravens and preparing for the Arizona Cardinals final 53-man roster

The Arizona Cardinals roll into their final preseason game at 1-1.

That doesn’t matter, but what does is that a couple of important players will get a shot to get some work in, while young players like Zaven Collins and Marco Wilson will not.

Jess and I sat down and discussed the game against the Baltimore Ravens, the trade for Cody Ford and then the boring cuts that came this week.

Then, because of when we record, we made our picks for the final 53.

Enjoy the show with the embedded player above or by subscribing to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast platform, so you never miss a show.

Here are the timestamps for the different topics of the show:

(1:00) Takeaways from loss to Ravens, individual player performances

(27:17) The Cody Ford trade

(34:45) Discussing the most recent player cuts and trade candidates

(1:00:16) 53-man roster projections