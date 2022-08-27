Three things to watch in the Arizona Cardinals preseason finale

The Arizona Cardinals finish up the 2022 preseason with a game against the Tennessee Titans.

There are three big things to watch in this game, which is tough to watch in the first place.

Let’s take a look.

Cody Ford makes his debut

Injuries are already happening along the offensive line, but the Cardinals were incredibly proactive at this position group. They went and grabbed Cody Ford for pennies with the knowledge that he will be the immediate interior lineman backup (everywhere but center).

Ford will likely get some work tonight so he has some live action in the system. Hopefully he dominates the way Will Hernandez did in his debut.

Wide receivers finish their fight

Andy Isabella, Greg Dortch, Jontre Kirlin have all had really good camps and preseasons. They team has three locks: Marquise Brown, A.J. Green, and Rondale Moore until DeAndre Hopkins is back from suspension. So, who are the final two or three pieces and does it include Antoine Wesley who has been hurt all camp?

It is the final audition for many players, but these three will be interesting to watch.

Running back room decision

Darrel Williams has barely played, Jonathan Ward too. However, Eno Benjamin and Keaontay Ingram have both played quite a bit. Does it mean anything? It will be interesting to find out how they fill this room this season, at least at the beginning.