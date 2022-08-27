Arizona Cardinals at Tennessee Titans preseason 2022 open thread

Happy final game of the 2022 NFL preseason one and all.
The Arizona Cardinals sit at 1-1 in the preseason with very few starters playing at all. That is a good thing.
Now, they wrap up the preseason and get ready for the regular season as we prepare for game one.
However, we get to enjoy the last chance opportunity for a number of players to make a mark on the team.
Enjoy the game and get ready for the regular season kickoff on September 11, 2022.
- Game: Arizona Cardinals at Tennessee Titans
- Start Time: 4:00 pm Arizona time on August 27th, 2022
- Location: Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC (Channel 12 locally)
- Announcers: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst), Dani Sureck (sideline)
- Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM locally Paul Calvisi (play-by-play), Drew Stanton (analyst)
- Spanish Radio: KQMR 100.3 FM - Luis Hernandez (play-by-play), Jose Romero (analyst)
- Streaming: NFL app or the Arizona Cardinals app (Available only if you are not in market)
