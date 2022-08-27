Arizona Cardinals at Tennessee Titans preseason 2022 open thread

Happy final game of the 2022 NFL preseason one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals sit at 1-1 in the preseason with very few starters playing at all. That is a good thing.

Now, they wrap up the preseason and get ready for the regular season as we prepare for game one.

However, we get to enjoy the last chance opportunity for a number of players to make a mark on the team.

Enjoy the game and get ready for the regular season kickoff on September 11, 2022.