Arizona Cardinals finish 1-2 in preseason heading into 2022 season

And now it is time.

The Arizona Cardinals finished their preseason at 1-2 and are heading into the regular season with some fun questions.

However, in the final preseason game Andy Isabella looked like he should not only be on a roster, but a contributor.

Outside of the Isabella question, the running back room still seems to have some questions Darrel Williams, Eno Benjamin and Keaontay Ingram all had significant playing time.

Meanwhile, Cam Thomas had two sacks and Manny Jones looked like he belonged.

Here are some timely questions:

Is Trace McSorely really an NFL quarterback? He started 7-7 but finished 8-22 with no touchdowns.

Ingram had 16 carries for 61 yards.

Isabella was the only who “stood out”. Finishing with five receptions for 115 yards but came up two yards short of two touchdowns.

It’s going to be a tough couple of days to figure things out until the initial “final” 53.

However, the Arizona Cardinals finished 1-2. Does anyone care?

That’s what we can talk about as of now.