 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

TEN 26 ARI 23: Kliff Notes, Isabella’s Impact and Roster Votes

By Walter Mitchell
/ new

Imagine what kind of pressure the Cardinals could put on opposing defenses in a “10 personnel” (4 WR, 1 RB)l that features WRs Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore, Andy Isabella and Greg Dortch, with James Conner in the backfield.

More From Revenge of the Birds

Loading comments...