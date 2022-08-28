TEN 26 ARI 23: Kliff Notes, Isabella’s Impact and Roster Votes

Imagine what kind of pressure the Cardinals could put on opposing defenses in a “10 personnel” (4 WR, 1 RB)l that features WRs Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore, Andy Isabella and Greg Dortch, with James Conner in the backfield.

If you ask NFL DCs which WRs present the most difficult matchup challenges for their teams, the WRs would be (1) DeAndre Hopkins; (2) Marquise Brown; (3) Rondale Moore; (4) Andy Isabella; (5) Greg Dortch; (6) A.J. Green; (7) Antoine Wesley. — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) August 28, 2022