53 Best (Opinion)

Background: CINCINNATI, OHIO - AUGUST 12: Chris Evans #25 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs with the ball while being tackled by Rashard Lawrence #90 of the Arizona Cardinals in the first quarter during a preseason game at Paycor Stadium on August 12, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

This is very difficult. But, here is the best 53 man roster I can think of for the 2022 Arizona Cardinals, along with the 16 best practice squad keepers.

QB:

1 —- Kyler Murray

12 —- Colt McCoy

RB:

6 —- James Connor

26 —- Eno Benjamin

29 —- Jonathan Ward

30 —- Keaontay Ingram

TE:

87 —- Maxx Williams

86 —- Zach Ertz

89 —- Stephen Anderson

85 —- Trey McBride

WR:

10 —- DeAndre Hopkins (returns Week 7)

2 —- Marquise Brown

4 —- Rondale Moore

17 —- Andy Isabella

83 —- Greg Dortch

18 —- A.J. Green

OL:

74 —- D.J. Humphries

67 —- Justin Pugh

61 —- Rodney Hudson

76 —- Will Hernandez

68 —- Kelvin Beachum

79 —- Josh Jones

64 —- Sean Harlow

72 —- Cody Ford

78 —- Marquis Hayes

DI:

99 —- JJ Watt

97 —- Zach Allen

94 —- Rashard Lawrence

91 —- Michael Dogbe

95 —- Leki Fotu

93 —- Jonathan Ledbetter

75 —- Manny Jones

Edge:

44 —- Markus Golden

45 —- Dennis Gardeck

42 —- Devon Kennard

52 —- Victor Dimukeje

97 —- Cameron Thomas

41 —- Myjai Sanders

43 —- Jesse Luketa

ILB:

25 —- Zaven Collins

51 —- Tanner Vallejo

50 —- Chandler Wooten

47 —- Zeke Turner

CB:

7 —- Byron Murphy

33 —- Antonio Hamilton

20 —- Marco Wilson

35 —- Christian Matthew

S:

3 —- Budda Baker

34 —- Jalen Thompson

9 —- Isaiah Simmons

48 —- Tae Daley

ST:

46 —- LS Aaron Brewer

5 —- K Matt Prater

14 —- P Andy Lee

Practice Squad:

19 —- QB Trace McSorley

16 —- QB Jarrett Quanrantano

24 —- RB Darrel Williams

80 —- TE Bernhard Seikovitz (exemption)

49 —- TE Chris Pierce Jr.

13 —- WR Antione Wesley

38 —- WR Victor Bolden Jr.

54 —- C Lecitus Smith

66 —- T Joshua Miles

63 —- G Danny Isadora

92 —- NT Antwaun Woods

56 —- ILB Ben Niemmann

57 —- ILB Nick Vigil

36 —- CB Josh Jackson

39 —- CB Jace Whittaker

28 —- S Charles Washington

38 —- S James Wiggins

Last 5 In:

RB Keonatay Ingram —- I believe that when the Cardinals signed UFA RB Darrel Williams they were thinking 6th round pick RB Keanotay Ingram would need a year on the practice squad. However, Ingram was very impressive as a dual threat RB in the pre-season games and is perhaps the most likely RB to garner waiver wire interest. The prospect of having Ingram for four years over Williams for one makes Ingram the choice.

DI Manny Jones —- his tape is too good to ignore. Big men typically don’t move with Jones’ suddenness.

DI Jonathan Ledbetter —- had a fabulous pre-season and figures to be in the DI rotation. Because of that, I chose him over rookie C Lecitus Smith who needs time to develop and is highly unlikely to be claimed off waivers.

Edge Jesse Luketa —- one of the Cardinals most physical rookies to come down the pike in ages. He packs a punch on every single snap. Projects as a special teams dynamo, while he develops as a strong side OLB (Markus Golden and Devon Kennard are in the last year of their deals).

CB Christian Matthew —- he is not ready to play in regular season games because he plays boundary CB like a deep safety. The coaches didn’t test him enough in press man coverage. However, with a year on the practice squad (assuming they waive him if and when they add a veteran CB or two), the coaches can start to groom him as a potential starter for 2023.

Last 5 Out: