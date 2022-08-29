53 Best (Opinion)

Background: CINCINNATI, OHIO - AUGUST 12: Chris Evans #25 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs with the ball while being tackled by Rashard Lawrence #90 of the Arizona Cardinals in the first quarter during a preseason game at Paycor Stadium on August 12, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
This is very difficult. But, here is the best 53 man roster I can think of for the 2022 Arizona Cardinals, along with the 16 best practice squad keepers.
QB:
- 1 —- Kyler Murray
- 12 —- Colt McCoy
RB:
- 6 —- James Connor
- 26 —- Eno Benjamin
- 29 —- Jonathan Ward
- 30 —- Keaontay Ingram
TE:
- 87 —- Maxx Williams
- 86 —- Zach Ertz
- 89 —- Stephen Anderson
- 85 —- Trey McBride
WR:
- 10 —- DeAndre Hopkins (returns Week 7)
- 2 —- Marquise Brown
- 4 —- Rondale Moore
- 17 —- Andy Isabella
- 83 —- Greg Dortch
- 18 —- A.J. Green
OL:
- 74 —- D.J. Humphries
- 67 —- Justin Pugh
- 61 —- Rodney Hudson
- 76 —- Will Hernandez
- 68 —- Kelvin Beachum
- 79 —- Josh Jones
- 64 —- Sean Harlow
- 72 —- Cody Ford
- 78 —- Marquis Hayes
DI:
- 99 —- JJ Watt
- 97 —- Zach Allen
- 94 —- Rashard Lawrence
- 91 —- Michael Dogbe
- 95 —- Leki Fotu
- 93 —- Jonathan Ledbetter
- 75 —- Manny Jones
Edge:
- 44 —- Markus Golden
- 45 —- Dennis Gardeck
- 42 —- Devon Kennard
- 52 —- Victor Dimukeje
- 97 —- Cameron Thomas
- 41 —- Myjai Sanders
- 43 —- Jesse Luketa
ILB:
- 25 —- Zaven Collins
- 51 —- Tanner Vallejo
- 50 —- Chandler Wooten
- 47 —- Zeke Turner
CB:
- 7 —- Byron Murphy
- 33 —- Antonio Hamilton
- 20 —- Marco Wilson
- 35 —- Christian Matthew
S:
- 3 —- Budda Baker
- 34 —- Jalen Thompson
- 9 —- Isaiah Simmons
- 48 —- Tae Daley
ST:
- 46 —- LS Aaron Brewer
- 5 —- K Matt Prater
- 14 —- P Andy Lee
Practice Squad:
- 19 —- QB Trace McSorley
- 16 —- QB Jarrett Quanrantano
- 24 —- RB Darrel Williams
- 80 —- TE Bernhard Seikovitz (exemption)
- 49 —- TE Chris Pierce Jr.
- 13 —- WR Antione Wesley
- 38 —- WR Victor Bolden Jr.
- 54 —- C Lecitus Smith
- 66 —- T Joshua Miles
- 63 —- G Danny Isadora
- 92 —- NT Antwaun Woods
- 56 —- ILB Ben Niemmann
- 57 —- ILB Nick Vigil
- 36 —- CB Josh Jackson
- 39 —- CB Jace Whittaker
- 28 —- S Charles Washington
- 38 —- S James Wiggins
Last 5 In:
- RB Keonatay Ingram —- I believe that when the Cardinals signed UFA RB Darrel Williams they were thinking 6th round pick RB Keanotay Ingram would need a year on the practice squad. However, Ingram was very impressive as a dual threat RB in the pre-season games and is perhaps the most likely RB to garner waiver wire interest. The prospect of having Ingram for four years over Williams for one makes Ingram the choice.
- DI Manny Jones —- his tape is too good to ignore. Big men typically don’t move with Jones’ suddenness.
- DI Jonathan Ledbetter —- had a fabulous pre-season and figures to be in the DI rotation. Because of that, I chose him over rookie C Lecitus Smith who needs time to develop and is highly unlikely to be claimed off waivers.
- Edge Jesse Luketa —- one of the Cardinals most physical rookies to come down the pike in ages. He packs a punch on every single snap. Projects as a special teams dynamo, while he develops as a strong side OLB (Markus Golden and Devon Kennard are in the last year of their deals).
- CB Christian Matthew —- he is not ready to play in regular season games because he plays boundary CB like a deep safety. The coaches didn’t test him enough in press man coverage. However, with a year on the practice squad (assuming they waive him if and when they add a veteran CB or two), the coaches can start to groom him as a potential starter for 2023.
Last 5 Out:
- RB Darrel Williams —- not sure whether he would agree to spend some time of the PS. But, his contract is fully guaranteed.
- WR Antione Wesley —- not sure what the status of his hip/groin injury is, but the sheer speed and playmaking ability of Andy Isabella and Greg Dortch are too impressive to pass up. Because of the injury, it’s doubtful Wesley would be claimed off of waivers.
- C Lecitus Smith —- needs time to develop at center and could be in the mix in 2023.
- ILB Nick Vigil —- it’s bizarre that the coaches didn’t play him (42.1 PFF grade last year) a single snap in the pre-season games, even if it was just to try to develop some chemistry with Zaven Collins. In light of how well Chandler Wooten has played, at some point it would be fabulous to see Wooten team up with Collins in the middle. Tanner Vallejo is productive whenever he plays.
- ILB Ben Niemman —- he improved each pre-season game and would be a valuable veteran to have on the PS and be able to move up on game days when needed.
