Predictions for the Cardinals’ 53 Man Roster

QB:

Kyler Murray

Colt McCoy

RB:

James Connor

Eno Benjamin

Darrel Williams

Jonathan Ward

Keaontay Ingram

TE:

Zach Ertz

Maxx Williams

Trey McBride

WR:

DeAndre Hopkins (no roster spot needed)

Marquise Brown

Rondale Moore

Greg Dortch

Antoine Wesley

A.J. Green

OL:

D.J. Humphries

Justin Pugh

Rodney Hudson

Will Hernandez

Kelvin Beachum

Josh Jones

Sean Harlow

Cody Ford

Leceitus Smith (with Marquis Hayes to IR)

DI:

JJ Watt

Zach Allen

Rashard Lawrence

Michael Dogbe

Antwaun Woods

Manny Jones

Edge:

Markus Golden

Dennis Gardeck

Devon Kennard

Victor Dimukeje

Cameron Thomas

Myjai Sanders

ILB:

Zaven Collins

Nick Vigil

Tanner Vallejo

Zeke Turner

CB:

Byron Murphy

Antonio Hamilton

Marco Wilson

Christian Matthew

Josh Jackson

S:

Budda Baker

Jalen Thompson

Isaiah Simmons

Deionte Thompson

James Wiggins

ST:

LS Aaron Brewer

K Matt Prater

P Andy Lee

I could easily see a scenario where the Cardinals keep Trace McSorley, let go of Jonathan Ward or Darrel Williams, as well as one where Manny Jones and Christian Matthew is off the roster and Leki Fotu, James Wiggins are on it.

The RB room, I think, gets easier if there’s a team (Hello, Texans...Chiefs) that would offer a small future pick to add him on.

The other key spot comes down specifically to Andy Isabella.

Not sure Andy Isabella needed another stellar showing to secure a roster spot, but there he goes. — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) August 27, 2022

He’s played well enough to make the roster but is another small receiver. His competition in Greg Dortch arguably outplayed him and the 6’4 Antoine Wesley has a different skillset.

If they think Antoine Wesley can be healthy, I think that he might be off the roster with how Dortch has played even if they find no takers in a trade.

I think that the Cardinals will look to try and trade him if they can for a pick, but I have him off the roster and Wiggins on....but it wouldn’t shock me one bit if he stays.

Finally...Josh Jackson.

I think he only ends up on the team if the Cardinals can’t find another, better cornerback to replace him. For now, I’ll have him there.

Isabella might go off the team when DeAndre Hopkins comes on.

I think right now that last spot is the key, along with the idea of keeping McSorley.

Thoughts, Cardinals fans?