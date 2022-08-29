Predictions for the Cardinals’ 53 Man Roster

QB:
- Kyler Murray
- Colt McCoy
RB:
- James Connor
- Eno Benjamin
- Darrel Williams
- Jonathan Ward
- Keaontay Ingram
TE:
- Zach Ertz
- Maxx Williams
- Trey McBride
WR:
- DeAndre Hopkins (no roster spot needed)
- Marquise Brown
- Rondale Moore
- Greg Dortch
- Antoine Wesley
- A.J. Green
OL:
- D.J. Humphries
- Justin Pugh
- Rodney Hudson
- Will Hernandez
- Kelvin Beachum
- Josh Jones
- Sean Harlow
- Cody Ford
- Leceitus Smith (with Marquis Hayes to IR)
DI:
- JJ Watt
- Zach Allen
- Rashard Lawrence
- Michael Dogbe
- Antwaun Woods
- Manny Jones
Edge:
- Markus Golden
- Dennis Gardeck
- Devon Kennard
- Victor Dimukeje
- Cameron Thomas
- Myjai Sanders
ILB:
- Zaven Collins
- Nick Vigil
- Tanner Vallejo
- Zeke Turner
CB:
- Byron Murphy
- Antonio Hamilton
- Marco Wilson
- Christian Matthew
- Josh Jackson
S:
- Budda Baker
- Jalen Thompson
- Isaiah Simmons
- Deionte Thompson
- James Wiggins
ST:
- LS Aaron Brewer
- K Matt Prater
- P Andy Lee
I could easily see a scenario where the Cardinals keep Trace McSorley, let go of Jonathan Ward or Darrel Williams, as well as one where Manny Jones and Christian Matthew is off the roster and Leki Fotu, James Wiggins are on it.
The RB room, I think, gets easier if there’s a team (Hello, Texans...Chiefs) that would offer a small future pick to add him on.
The other key spot comes down specifically to Andy Isabella.
Not sure Andy Isabella needed another stellar showing to secure a roster spot, but there he goes.— Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) August 27, 2022
He’s played well enough to make the roster but is another small receiver. His competition in Greg Dortch arguably outplayed him and the 6’4 Antoine Wesley has a different skillset.
If they think Antoine Wesley can be healthy, I think that he might be off the roster with how Dortch has played even if they find no takers in a trade.
I think that the Cardinals will look to try and trade him if they can for a pick, but I have him off the roster and Wiggins on....but it wouldn’t shock me one bit if he stays.
Finally...Josh Jackson.
I think he only ends up on the team if the Cardinals can’t find another, better cornerback to replace him. For now, I’ll have him there.
Isabella might go off the team when DeAndre Hopkins comes on.
I think right now that last spot is the key, along with the idea of keeping McSorley.
Thoughts, Cardinals fans?
Loading comments...