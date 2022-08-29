 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cardinals roster cuts 2022: Arizona gets to final 53 after preseason

By Seth Cox
The Arizona Cardinals and the rest of the nfl must get their initial 53-man roster into the NFL by tomorrow.

Thankfully the team is already starting to trim down from 85 to 53 and we will be keeping track as more names come through.

Remember, as names are announced for things like the injured reserve and practice squad, there are some caveats to those, so take that stuff with a grain of salt until officially announced by the team.

Cuts we know are official:

Josh Jackson, CB

Koda Martin, OL

Joe Walker, LB

Names we have seen on the web:

Jace Whittaker, CB

Andre Baccellia, WR

