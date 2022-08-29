Cardinals roster cuts 2022: Arizona gets to final 53 after preseason

The Arizona Cardinals and the rest of the nfl must get their initial 53-man roster into the NFL by tomorrow.

Thankfully the team is already starting to trim down from 85 to 53 and we will be keeping track as more names come through.

Remember, as names are announced for things like the injured reserve and practice squad, there are some caveats to those, so take that stuff with a grain of salt until officially announced by the team.

Cuts we know are official:

Josh Jackson, CB

Koda Martin, OL

Joe Walker, LB

Names we have seen on the web:

Cardinals cut Jace Whittaker, per a league source. Expectation is for him to join the practice squad if he goes unclaimed off waivers — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 29, 2022

Jace Whittaker, CB

Cardinals cut wide receiver Andre Baccellia, per a league source. Plan is for him to join the practice squad if he clears waivers @PFN365 #Cardinals — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 29, 2022

Andre Baccellia, WR