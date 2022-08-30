2022 Arizona Cardinals roster cuts tracker: Latest news, moves trimming to 53 players

From now until 1 p.m. Arizona time on Tuesday, NFL general managers will have to figure out their roster. With most rosters currently at 80 players, all NFL teams must trim that to 53 by Tuesday’s deadline, meaning there are roughly 30 players about to lose out on their dream.

The Arizona Cardinals did not have a lot of open spots heading into this season, but the few they did have were highly competitive.

We will see how the roster shakes out as the day unfolds, but here is what we have so far.