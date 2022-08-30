 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Arizona Cardinals Trade a conditional 7th rounder for Raiders CB Trayvon Mullen Jr.

Arizona finally makes a move to add to a thin defensive back room by trading with the Las Vegas Raiders

By Blake Murphy
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals have addressed the elephant in the room.

Before the 4 PM cutdown limit, the Cardinals swung a deal for a veteran cornerback, per multiple reports.

Mullen projects as an outside corner, and has some size at 6’2, 200 lbs.

NFL.com’s Draft Profile has this on the new Cardinals corner:

“Long press-corner who can clog up the release but is more reactive than instinctive in coverage. Mullen can be a little inconsistent in anticipating route breaks, which can open small throwing windows, but his loose hips and response burst helps him latch back onto tight coverage. If Mullen can improve pattern recognition and reading the quarterback, the ball production should follow. He has Day 2 draft talent as an outside corner and could compete for a CB2 spot within a couple of years.”

Arizona sends the Raiders a conditional 7th that can turn into a 6th with enough playing time, per Ian Rapoport:

As more information comes, this article will be updated. But for now, it looks like the team has made one move to boost the cornerback spot.

Mullen hasn’t had the best PFF grades (59.0, 58.3 and 64.3 from 2019-2021) but has started 31 games in his career.

Thoughts, Arizona Cardinals fans?

