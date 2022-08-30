Arizona Cardinals announce roster moves to get to initial 53-man roster

The Arizona Cardinals announced another 18 players they have released while also making moves with a number of players on injury settlements and even putting a rookie on injured reserve.
From the team:
Tight end Stephen Anderson
Wide receiver Andre Baccellia
Wide receiver Victor Bolden Jr.
Long snapper Aaron Brewer
Offensive lineman Rashaad Coward
Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano
Offensive lineman Danny Isidora
Defensive lineman Manny Jones
Linebacker Devon Kennard
Wide receiver Jontre Kirklin
Linebacker Jesse Luketa
Quarterback Trace McSorley
Wide receiver JaVonta Payton
Tight end Bernhard Seikovits
Cornerback Jace Whittaker
Safety James Wiggins
Defensive lineman Antwaun Woods
Linebacker Chandler Wooten
In addition, the team has placed offensive lineman Marquis Hayes on injured reserve, waived/injured safety Tae Daley, offensive lineman Greg Long, offensive lineman Josh Miles and tight end Chris Pierce Jr. and reached injury settlements with offensive lineman Justin Murray and defensive lineman Christian Ringo.
The team made some surprising moves, but maybe none more surprising than moving on from Aaron Brewer, although it may just be until they are able to make some additional IR moves.
What do you think of the Arizona Cardinals moves?
Loading comments...