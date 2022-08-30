 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Arizona Cardinals announce roster moves to get to initial 53-man roster

By Seth Cox
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Tennessee Titans Nicole Hester-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals announced another 18 players they have released while also making moves with a number of players on injury settlements and even putting a rookie on injured reserve.

From the team:

Tight end Stephen Anderson

Wide receiver Andre Baccellia

Wide receiver Victor Bolden Jr.

Long snapper Aaron Brewer

Offensive lineman Rashaad Coward

Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano

Offensive lineman Danny Isidora

Defensive lineman Manny Jones

Linebacker Devon Kennard

Wide receiver Jontre Kirklin

Linebacker Jesse Luketa

Quarterback Trace McSorley

Wide receiver JaVonta Payton

Tight end Bernhard Seikovits

Cornerback Jace Whittaker

Safety James Wiggins

Defensive lineman Antwaun Woods

Linebacker Chandler Wooten

In addition, the team has placed offensive lineman Marquis Hayes on injured reserve, waived/injured safety Tae Daley, offensive lineman Greg Long, offensive lineman Josh Miles and tight end Chris Pierce Jr. and reached injury settlements with offensive lineman Justin Murray and defensive lineman Christian Ringo.

The team made some surprising moves, but maybe none more surprising than moving on from Aaron Brewer, although it may just be until they are able to make some additional IR moves.

What do you think of the Arizona Cardinals moves?

