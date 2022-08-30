Arizona Cardinals announce roster moves to get to initial 53-man roster

The Arizona Cardinals announced another 18 players they have released while also making moves with a number of players on injury settlements and even putting a rookie on injured reserve.

From the team:

Tight end Stephen Anderson Wide receiver Andre Baccellia Wide receiver Victor Bolden Jr. Long snapper Aaron Brewer Offensive lineman Rashaad Coward Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano Offensive lineman Danny Isidora Defensive lineman Manny Jones Linebacker Devon Kennard Wide receiver Jontre Kirklin Linebacker Jesse Luketa Quarterback Trace McSorley Wide receiver JaVonta Payton Tight end Bernhard Seikovits Cornerback Jace Whittaker Safety James Wiggins Defensive lineman Antwaun Woods Linebacker Chandler Wooten In addition, the team has placed offensive lineman Marquis Hayes on injured reserve, waived/injured safety Tae Daley, offensive lineman Greg Long, offensive lineman Josh Miles and tight end Chris Pierce Jr. and reached injury settlements with offensive lineman Justin Murray and defensive lineman Christian Ringo.

The team made some surprising moves, but maybe none more surprising than moving on from Aaron Brewer, although it may just be until they are able to make some additional IR moves.

