Arizona Cardinals awarded Javelin Guidry on waiver claim, no Cardinals cuts claimed on waivers

The Arizona Cardinals were awarded one waiver claim on Wednesday morning after the NFL made roster cuts on Tuesday as Ian Rapoport sent the entire list of waiver claims awarded out.

The team claimed cornerback Javelin Guidry off of waivers from the New York Jets.

Here are all the waiver claims: pic.twitter.com/XtCskiysLh — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2022

From NFL.com on Guidry’s 2020 draft profile:

Twitchy and very athletic but lacking necessary feel for both man and zone coverages. Guidry will be one of the fastest players in the draft, but he’s often in catch-up mode as his anticipation is not yet fully developed. He’s a willing tackler and has the athletic ability to stay near his man and recover when needed. He needs more work and additional coaching but his speed and gunner potential might give him an outside shot.

The Cardinals may need some special teams help and Guidry’s speed and athleticism can provide that.

He also has taken snaps at cornerback the last two seasons, playing 171 snaps on defense in 2020 and 486 snaps on defense in 2021.

The 5-9 191 lbs Guidry ran a blazing 4.29 forty at the combine.

From the list from Rapoport, no players released by the Arizona Cardinals were claimed, which means if the Cardinals and the player liked the direction they were headed together, we could see players brought back to the practice squad.