Arizona Cardinals 2022 practice squad news, moves, reports and more

The Arizona Cardinals cut down to their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday and now are in the midst of getting their first practice squad together.

They started with a couple of familiar faces as they have apparently brought back quarterback Trace McSorley and linebacker Jesse Luketa to the practice squad per reports.

#AZCardinals are signing QB Trace McSorley back to their practice squad, per source. The former Penn State star is set at QB3 behind Kyler Murray and Colt McCoy. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 31, 2022