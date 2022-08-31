 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Arizona Cardinals 2022 practice squad news, moves, reports and more

By Seth Cox
/ new
Syndication: Arizona Republic Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Arizona Cardinals cut down to their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday and now are in the midst of getting their first practice squad together.

They started with a couple of familiar faces as they have apparently brought back quarterback Trace McSorley and linebacker Jesse Luketa to the practice squad per reports.

More From Revenge of the Birds

Loading comments...