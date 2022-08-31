Arizona Cardinals 2022 practice squad news, moves, reports and more

The Arizona Cardinals cut down to their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday and now are in the midst of getting their first practice squad together.
They started with a couple of familiar faces as they have apparently brought back quarterback Trace McSorley and linebacker Jesse Luketa to the practice squad per reports.
#AZCardinals are signing QB Trace McSorley back to their practice squad, per source. The former Penn State star is set at QB3 behind Kyler Murray and Colt McCoy.— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 31, 2022
#AZCardinals are signing Jesse Luketa back to their practice squad, per source. Arizona was hoping for this and got its wish. They like him a lot. https://t.co/XDb97atjbz— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 31, 2022
Loading comments...