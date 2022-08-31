Arizona Cardinals announce 12 players signed to practice squad, including Jesse Luketa and Chandler Wooten

The Arizona Cardinals officially announced they were awarded Javelin Guidry on waivers today from the New York Jets, but they also announced an 11-man practice squad with a bonus 12th player.
From the team:
- Wide receiver Andre Baccellia
- Wide receiver Victor Bolden Jr.
- Offensive lineman Rashaad Coward
- Offensive lineman Danny Isidora
- Defensive lineman Manny Jones
- Wide receiver Jontre Kirklin
- Linebacker Jesse Luketa
- Quarterback Trace McSorley
- Cornerback Jace Whittaker
- Defensive lineman Antwaun Woods
- Linebacker Chandler Wooten
In addition, the team has been granted an international player practice squad exemption for tight end Bernhard Seikovits.
With the Cardinals being awarded Guidry, the team had to make another move and has released cornerback Christian Matthew. A strategic time to do so as he hits waivers after most teams have filled their waiver claim spots.
All of the fans can calm down now, as none of the players they were worried about losing are gone and all have been returned to the organization through the practice squad.
We will see how the Cardinals finalize their last five available positions on the practice squad here shortly as well.
