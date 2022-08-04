 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Red Rain Podcast: WR Notes + How Cards Roster Stacks Up with the NFC

By Walter Mitchell
The Cardinals’ tumultuous pre-season took another significant blow yesterday when newly acquired Marquise Brown was arrested early in the morning for traveling a reported 126 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone.

In this episode of the Red Rain Podcast, I will offer some comments about Hollywood’s situation and with regard to what we have seen thus far from the WR unit in training Ning camp.

Then, I would like to reveal my rankings of the deepest and most talented rosters in each of the 8 NFL divisions and make a case for where the Cardinals’ 2022 roster ranks.

To give you something to chew on prior to the show, here are what I consider to be the deepest and most talented rosters in each of the NFL’s 8 divisions:

  • AFC East: Bills
  • AFC Central: Bengals
  • AFC South: Colts
  • AFC West: Chargers
  • NFC East: Eagles
  • NFC Central: Packers
  • NFC South: Saints
  • NFC West: Rams

Your thoughts?

