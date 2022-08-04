Kyler Murray’s contract, the Cardinals’ new helmet and a training camp preview

We are back.

Jess and I have taken some time away, but we are back to discuss all things Arizona Cardinals heading into the 2022 NFL season.

It was started with a discussion on the Kyler Murray contract, moving onto the helmets and then getting into training camp.

It is a great hour plus of Cardinals talk and a welcome back to football talk.

Enjoy the show with the embedded player above or by subscribing to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast platform, so you never miss a show.

Here are the approximate timestamps for the different parts of the show.

(1:00) Reactions to the Kyler Muray contract extensions and discussion of the financials

(17:27) Going over the bonuses and clauses to Murray’s contract

(35:28) The new alternate helmet

(41:38) Training camp injuries of note, players we are watching more than others

(51:44) Training camp position battles