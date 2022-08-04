2022 Pac 12 preview, draft prospects and players to know

We are almost finished with the 2022 college football power five previews, and we had to drag through this one.

Before the Pac 12 disbands, they still have a college football season scheduled for the fall, and Justin and I are here to preview it.

Can USC topple reigning champ Utah in Lincoln Riley’s first year?

Is Stanford being overlooked after a down season? And why don’t more top recruits want to play out West these days?

Plus a look at some 2023 NFL Draft prospects from (almost) every Pac 12 school.

And finally, a way too early victory lap on a 2022 rookie QB.

