Arizona Cardinals sign wide receiver Marcell Ateman

The Arizona Cardinals added another wide receiver with the news of Antoine Wesley’s injury, as the team signed veteran Marcell Ateman.

From the team:

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has signed wide receiver Marcell Ateman and has released offensive lineman Eric Smith. Ateman (6-4, 215) played 19 career games (six starts) over three seasons with the Raiders and had 20 receptions for 270 yards and one touchdown. The 27-year old Ateman was drafted by the Raiders in the seventh-round (228th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft from Oklahoma State. He appeared in one game last season with the Raiders while also spending time on their practice squad.

Ateman was an intriguing prospect at Oklahoma State, finishing his career with a great senior season in 2017 with 59 receptions for 1,156 yards and eight touchdowns.

He was a big man with good hands, but he struggled to separate outside of the Big 12.

However, we saw a similar player in Wesley have some success, so maybe Ateman can put some good film on tape.

Welcome to the desert, Marcell.