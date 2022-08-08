PFF thinks Isaiah Simmons has the most to prove in 2022 for the Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are heading into an important season.

They have improved in each of the last three seasons and now need to continue in that direction.

One way they need to continue to improve is getting more and more out of their draft picks.

PFF agrees, as they listed one player from each team that has the most to prove in 2022 and they listed Isaiah Simmons as the Cardinals player.

From PFF:

ARIZONA CARDINALS: LB ISAIAH SIMMONS 2021 PFF Grade: 49.7 Simmons was the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft but has just a 51.8 PFF grade through two seasons. He’s played 789 snaps in the box, where he’s earned a 61.9 grade, 326 snaps on the defensive line (51.4 grade), 236 snaps in the slot (40.2 grade), 39 snaps at cornerback (68.7 grade) and 10 snaps at free safety (32.6 grade). Early in camp, Simmons has been playing the “star” or nickel role in the Cardinals’ defense.

This is an important year for Simmons. His third year, they will likely need to pick up his fifth year option after the year if he continues to improve.

What is your opinion? Who has the most to prove for the Arizona Cardinals?