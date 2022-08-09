Cardinals Depth Chart for Bengals Game

Background: Nov 21, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (12) stands on the sideline before kickoff against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson

The Cardinals have put out a depth chart for their first pre-season game versus the Bengals on Friday night.

The Cardinals did something this week I've never seen them do before: They released their first official depth chart based solely on expected participation in the team's first preseason game Friday night vs. the Bengals.



Different, but, of well. We shall survive. — Bob McManaman (@azbobbymac) August 9, 2022

Different, but commendably well planned, imho!

As expected, the vast majority of the Cardinals’ projected starters will be cheering on their teammates from the sidelines. However, there are some notable exceptions, such as RG Will Hernandez, NT Rashard Lawrence, OLB Dennis Gardeck, ILB Zaven Collins, CB Antonio Hamilton, WR Marco Wilson, K Matt Prater, P Andy Lee and LS Aaron Brewer (highlighted in BOLD).

Offense:

QB: McCoy, McSorely, Guarantano

RB: Benjamin, D. Williams, Ward, Ingram, Pledger, Rivers

TE: Anderson, Seikovitz, Yelder

WR: Isabella, Bolden, Jr.

LT: Miles, Ndubuisi

LG: Isadora, Hayes

C: Harlow, L.Smith, Long

RG: Hernandez, Martin

Martin RT: Jones, Coward

WR: Dortch, Kirklin, Payton

WR: Baccellia, Ateman

Defense:

DE: Dogbe, Ledbetter, M. Jones

NT: Lawrence, Woods, Ringo

Woods, Ringo DT: Fotu, Keke

OLB: Gardeck , Dmukeje, C. Thomas, Lemonier

, Dmukeje, C. Thomas, Lemonier ILB: Turner, Niemann

ILB: Collins, Walker, Wooten

Walker, Wooten OLB: Kennard, Sanders, Luketa

CB: Hamilton , Jackson, Brooks

, Jackson, Brooks CB: Wilson, Whitaker, Borders, Baker Jr., Matthew

Whitaker, Borders, Baker Jr., Matthew SS: D. Thompson, Daley

FS: Washington, Wiggins

Special Teams:

K: Prater

P: Lee, Cooney

Cooney LS: Brewer

H: Lee Cooney

KR: Dortch, Bolden, Jr.

PR: Dortch, Bolden, Jr.

Notes/Questions:

I would imagine that Colt McCoy will play 2-3 series, then Trace McSorely will play until the end of the 3rd quarter, with Jarrett Guarantano playing the 4th.

The three regular season game-day swing OL as of right now are most likely to be T Josh Jones, C/G Sean Harlow and G Danny Isadora (or G/T Justin Murray if he gets healthy). But, knocking on that door are T Joshua Miles, C/G Lecitus Smith, G Marquis Hayes and G/T Koda Martin. This makes watching the OL play this pre-season very interesting.

The RB2-4 spots and WR 3-5 spots are up for grabs.

The defensive coaches want to see which defensive interior players (other than J.J. Watt and Zach Allen) can take their games to a higher level this season.

The coaches obviously feel that Zaven Collins needs the reps. They seem pretty well set with Nick Vigil, which, imo, is kind of surprising. Perhaps they plan to get a good look at Vigil in pre-season game 2?

The coaches appear to be comfortable with Tanner Vallejo as a key backup ILB and mainstay at ILB in the goal-line defense.

Byron Murphy is the only CB sitting out. The play of the CBs is likely to be a focal point of all three pre-season games.

With the coaches protecting SS Jalen Thompson, one may wonder which defensive players will wear the green dots during this week’s game. Deionte Thompson, perhaps?

The kickoff and punt returner competition between Greg Dortch and Victor Boldin, Jr. should be fascinating to watch.

What are some of the players and key position battles that you will be keying on in this game?

Which players do you think will make the biggest splash Friday night?