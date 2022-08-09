Rookie Keaontay Ingram impressing Kliff Kingsbury

The Arizona Cardinals brought back James Conner and really like what they have seen from Eno Benjamin.

Yet, in the 2022 NFL Draft they still brought in a big, athletic running back in Keaontay Ingram, who coach Kliff Kingsbury mentioned as impressing at the Red and White Practice.

“I thought (he) did a nice job when he had his opportunities to either run it (or) catch it,” Kingsbury said. “He’s a big, physical back and has played in similar systems, so that was good to see.”

Ingram is a big back at 6-0 and 225lbs, and has shown to be explosive. He has a similar skill set to James Conner, which makes him extra valuable as he is the only other big back on the roster.

So, how do the Cardinals hang onto Ingram?

He has had a really nice camp and projects as probably running back four heading into the season with Eno and Darrel Williams ahead of him, but will he be able to hold off Jonathan Ward who is a special teams guy?

Ingram has impressed, where does he fit in?