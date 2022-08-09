Arizona Cardinals sign cornerback Cortez Davis

The Arizona Cardinals are trying to find the right mix at cornerback.

In doing so they have released one and brought in another.

From the team:

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has signed cornerback Cortez Davis and has released cornerback Nate Brooks. Davis (5-11, 188) is a rookie from the University of Hawaii where he played 35 games over three seasons and had 131 tackles (97 solo), 9.0 tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions, 34 passes defensed and three forced fumbles. He played 12 games last year at Hawaii and led the nation with 19 passes defensed and was named second-team All-Mountain West. Davis originally signed with Denver as an undrafted rookie free agent.

Davis wasn’t bad with Hawaii, but he is slight and an average athlete relative to the position.

We will see how he works in the Cardinals defense, but for now this looks like a training camp body, but knowing what the Cardinals have right now, he will get a chance to be more.