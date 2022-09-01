Josh Jones stock went way up during the 2022 preseason

The Arizona Cardinals had a nice preseason and we saw some growth in a couple of players.

While Andy Isabella garnered the headlines from fans, the real winner of the preseason was Josh Jones.

PFF graded each NFL player and did some stock up and stock down coming out of the preseason, and here is what they had to say about Jones.

OT JOSH JONES, ARIZONA CARDINALS PFF Preseason Grade: 83.9 (6th) A former third-round pick, Josh Jones has struggled so far in the NFL with overall PFF grades in the 40s each of his first two seasons. However, Jones was a college left tackle who has played at right guard and right tackle in the NFL. This preseason, he was given the chance to play his college position on the left side and looked excellent. He posted good PFF grades in each facet of play through three preseason outings and surrendered only two pressures from 127 pass-blocking plays. Left tackle is clearly his best position, but the Cardinals don’t have an obvious way of getting him playing time there with D.J. Humphries already in place. Jones, however, may have put himself in the shop window with his play.

Jones looked not only the part, but his technique and physicality was on display.

It is quite the change after looking overwhelmed at times his first two seasons, but we have talked about it this offseason and he changed his own trajectory with offseason workouts.

Now, will we see Jones at all this season or is he the trade piece the Cardinals can dangle.