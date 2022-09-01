Arizona Cardinals sign four to practice squad, including Devon Kennard

The Arizona Cardinals filled out their practice squad today, including veteran Devon Kennard.

From the team:

Linebacker Devon Kennard

Safety Steven Parker

Safety Josh Thomas

Offensive lineman Badara Traore (buh-DAR-uh / TRAY-or)

Parker (6-1, 210) has appeared in 31 games (four starts) in his NFL career and has recorded 34 tackles, two interceptions, five passes defensed and six special teams tackles. He originally entered the NFL with the Rams in 2018 as an undrafted rookie free agent from Oklahoma and played with the Dolphins (2019), Cowboys (2020) and Giants (2021) the past three seasons. The 26-year old Parker appeared in nine games last season with the Giants and had three tackles and two passes defensed to go along with three special teams tackles. He spent time with the Commanders during training camp prior to getting released.

Thomas (6-0, 205) spent the past two seasons with Buffalo and appeared in two games during the 2020 season, recording one tackle. He entered the NFL with Buffalo in 2020 as an undrafted rookie free agent from Appalachian State and spent the majority of the past two seasons on the Bills practice squad. The 25-year old Thomas was a two-year captain and appeared in 56 career games at Appalachian State where he totaled 163 tackles (109 solo), 7.5 tackles for loss, seven interceptions and 14 passes defensed.

Traore (6-7, 327) comes to the Cardinals from Jacksonville where he played one game last season with the Jaguars after spending the season on their practice squad. He spent his rookie season on Chicago’s practice squad after entering the league in 2020 with the Bears as an undrafted rookie free agent from LSU. The 25-year old Traore played for two seasons at LSU and appeared in 26 games (five starts) after beginning his collegiate career at ASA College.