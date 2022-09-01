Arizona Cardinals re-sign Aaron Brewer, Stephen Anderson and Christian Matthew to roster

The Arizona Cardinals made three roster moves on Thursday.

From the team:

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has re-signed tight end Stephen Anderson, long snapper Aaron Brewer and cornerback Christian Matthew. To make room on the roster, the team has placed cornerback Antonio Hamilton on the Non-Football Injury list (NFI) and wide receiver Antoine Wesley and safety Charles Washington on injured reserve.

We knew the team would bring back Brewer once players started being able to go on injured reserve and eligible to come back, but we didn’t know exactly what players would be placed on IR.

Now, we know three players are, as Antonio Hamilton will be on the NFI because he apparently burned himself with hot cooking oil, and then Charles Washington and Antoine Wesley we had speculated this about.

You have to feel for Hamilton as he was slated to start opposite of Byron Murphy Jr. and now will be out until at least week five.

Let’s hope all are healthy and ready week five.