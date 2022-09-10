SB Nation Reacts: Arizona Cardinals fans not too confident in their chances on Sunday or in the direction of the team

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Arizona Cardinals kickoff on Sunday against one of the best teams in the NFL in the Kansas City Chiefs.

That means Cardinals fans are a little nervous about the game on Sunday and it shows in their answer to this weeks poll question.

56% of fans see a loss, while 25% of those see them getting blown out in week one. The Cardinals are +6-point underdogs.

While I see a loss, I think it will be a close game that ends within four points.

This also shows in the fact that while the majority of fans are confident in the direction of the team, it is lower than before.

The interesting thing will be, if the Cardinals keep it close but lose, will this trend up or down?

Meanwhile, we know the fans will jump back on the bandwagon with a win on Sunday.