Cardinals sign Andre Baccellia to a two-year contract from practice squad

The Arizona Cardinals are signing wide receiver Andre Baccellia to a two-year contract from their practice squad, according to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson.

Baccellia was a former undrafted free agent out of the University of Washington who began his NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020. He ran a blazing 4.28 40-yard dash during his Pro Day.

He made stints with the Chiefs and the New England Patriots before joining the Cardinals’ practice squad last offseason.

The 25-year-old signed a reserve/future contract with the Cardinals following the 2021 NFL season. Despite scoring a touchdown this past preseason, he was released during final cuts but signed to their practice squad for a second consecutive year.

Now, things have changed.

With Baccellia signing a two-year deal, this could mean that Rondale Moore’s hamstring injury is much more serious than it initially was thought to be. With DeAndre Hopkins already serving the first of his six-game suspension this week, the receiver room is becoming very thin.

The Cardinals are allowed to promote up to two players per week from the practice squad to the 53-man roster as standard elevations. They revert back to the practice squad the following week as they are not subject to waivers.

However in this case, this is not a standard elevation but a legitimate roster spot signing.

More updates to come.