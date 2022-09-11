Cardinals vs. Chiefs: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Happy game day one and all.

We kickoff the 2022 NFL season with a great matchup with the Arizona Cardinals hosting the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs have been to the last four AFC Championship Games, going 2-2 and going 1-1 in Super Bowls.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Cardinals are looking to build off their first playoff season with Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray, but will do so with a plethora of injuries heading into the game.

It is week one of the 2022 NFL journey and here is everything you need to know.