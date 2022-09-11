 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cardinals vs. Chiefs: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

By Seth Cox
NFL: Tennesee Titans Joint Training Camp Practice with Arizona Cardinals George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

Happy game day one and all.

We kickoff the 2022 NFL season with a great matchup with the Arizona Cardinals hosting the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs have been to the last four AFC Championship Games, going 2-2 and going 1-1 in Super Bowls.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Cardinals are looking to build off their first playoff season with Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray, but will do so with a plethora of injuries heading into the game.

It is week one of the 2022 NFL journey and here is everything you need to know.

  • Game: Arizona Cardinals vs Kansas City Chiefs
  • Start Time: 1:25 pm Arizona time on September 11th, 2022
  • Location: Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium
  • TV Channel: CBS (Channel 5 locally)
  • Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)
  • Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM locally Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst), Paul Calvis (Sideline)
  • Spanish Radio: KQMR 100.3 FM - Luis Hernandez (play-by-play), Jose Romero (analyst)
  • National Radio: Compass Media Networks - Chris Carrino (play-by-play) and Brian Baldinger (analyst)
  • Streaming: Paramount Plus
  • Odds: Cardinals +6.5
  • Over/Under: 54

