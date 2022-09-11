Cardinals vs. Chiefs: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Happy game day one and all.
We kickoff the 2022 NFL season with a great matchup with the Arizona Cardinals hosting the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Chiefs have been to the last four AFC Championship Games, going 2-2 and going 1-1 in Super Bowls.
Meanwhile, the Arizona Cardinals are looking to build off their first playoff season with Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray, but will do so with a plethora of injuries heading into the game.
It is week one of the 2022 NFL journey and here is everything you need to know.
- Game: Arizona Cardinals vs Kansas City Chiefs
- Start Time: 1:25 pm Arizona time on September 11th, 2022
- Location: Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS (Channel 5 locally)
- Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)
- Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM locally Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst), Paul Calvis (Sideline)
- Spanish Radio: KQMR 100.3 FM - Luis Hernandez (play-by-play), Jose Romero (analyst)
- National Radio: Compass Media Networks - Chris Carrino (play-by-play) and Brian Baldinger (analyst)
- Streaming: Paramount Plus
- Odds: Cardinals +6.5
- Over/Under: 54
