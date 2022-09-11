Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals dealing with injuries, opportunities for Andy Isabella and Greg Dortch, and more

Happy game day one and all.

We have made it!

The Arizona Cardinals kickoff the 2022 NFL season against a great Kansas City Chiefs team and we have all the news from around the web to help you get ready.

Let’s get to it.

Three Big Things: Chiefs Week

A look at the top storylines for Sunday's game

Arizona Cardinals LB Markus Golden receives contract extension as Cardinals prepare to play Chiefs

Linebacker earns deal ahead of season opener through 2023

Andy Isabella's chance in the opener, Devon Kennard's frustration, and other notes before Cardinals-Chiefs

Kyler Murray, Patrick Mahomes Highlight Cardinals-Chiefs Matchup

Two of best young quarterbacks face off in season opener

Cardinals Bring Back Max Garcia, Place Cody Ford On IR

Kennard elevated, Guidry released in flurry of roster moves

Steve Keim: Cardinals Will 'Consistently' Look For Cornerbacks

Robert Alford likely not returning to team

Big Red Rage - Thompson Ready For Chiefs Challenge

Ep. 576 - Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson joins Paul Calvisi and Ron Wolfley to talk about his recent contract extension, being named a team captain, his relationship with fellow safety Budda Baker, the development of linebackers

Cardinals Cover 2 - Murray, Mahomes Matchup Must-See

Ep. 588 - For the first time in their careers, Kyler Murray and Patrick Mahomes will go head-to-head. It is one of the more intriguing matchups in Week 1. Craig Grialou and Paul Calvisi break down Sunday's game at State Farm Stadium.

Arizona Cardinals, linebacker Markus Golden agree to one-year extension, source says

Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Markus Golden was given a one-year extension worth up to $6.5 million Friday, a source told ESPN.

Arizona Cardinals CB Antonio Hamilton could return from severe burns as soon as next week

Arizona Cardinals CB Antonio Hamilton, who suffered second-degree burns on his feet in late August, could return as early as next week.

'We went after him hard': How Kliff Kingsbury got the jump on recruiting high schooler Patrick Mahomes - Arizona Cardinals Blog- ESPN

Kingsbury's first impression? Mahomes "just was raw." But the then-Texas Tech coach caught on to what the young QB could become before others did.

Cardinals GM Steve Keim finds comfort in defensive core despite holes

Fans might point at the glaring issues, like at cornerback where the Cardinals enter Week 1 with perhaps their top two options sidelined.

Bickley: Can Cardinals rebuild home-field advantage by beating Chiefs?

The Arizona Cardinals haven't had much of a home-field advantage lately, something they must recapture in 2022.

Opportunity knocks for Cardinals' Greg Dortch, Andy Isabella vs. Chiefs

Arizona's week of injury woes culminated Friday with yet another wide receiver in Rondale Moore heading to the shelf.

The Ringer's Solak picks the biggest x-factor for the Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals' success hinges on defensive breakouts. Ben Solak of The Ringer says their x-factor is one of their best athletes.

Arizona Cardinals' Markus Golden focused on football over finances

Markus Golden is getting back into football shape, contract extension in hand, after battling a freak toe injury this offseason.

Kyler Murray begins year in top-10 of The Ringer's QB rankings

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray ranks 10th in a week-to-week rankings done by The Ringer that grades NFL QBs in six different areas.

Christian Matthew, fellow Cardinals rookies ready to show their NFL worth

The Arizona Cardinals have multiple injuries for Week 1 and now all the preseason reps for a few rookies could pay off.

Cardinals place OL Cody Ford on IR, elevate OLB Devon Kennard

The Cardinals on Saturday placed OL Cody Ford on injured reserve and made five other roster moves ahead of the Week 1 matchup vs. the Chiefs.

Kliff Kingsbury: It's time for Cardinals' Marco Wilson 'to put it all together'

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury has high expectations for second-year cornerback Marco Wilson.

Arizona Cardinals WR Rondale Moore aggravates hamstring, getting MRI

With this latest injury, the Cardinals could be without Rondale Moore, DeAndre Hopkins and Zach Ertz on offense while facing the Chiefs.

Arizona Cardinals Markus Golden gets $6.5M contract extension

Golden gets more money and remains with the Cardinals through the 2023 season.