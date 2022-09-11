Previewing the Arizona Cardinals 2022 season and the Kansas City Chiefs

We are back to regular season podcast time and that means talking about not only the Arizona Cardinals upcoming game, but predicting the whole 2022 NFL season for the Arizona Cardinals.

Jess and I sat down and discussed the Cardinals extending Jalen Thompson, then went through several other analysts predictions before giving you are own heading into the 2022 season.

Sit back, relax and enjoy.

Here are the approximate timestamps for the topics of the show.

(1:00) Intros and our 2022 season predictions for the Cardinals

(35:51) Breaking down other analyst predictions

(50:48) Jalen Thompson’s contract extension

(1:00:58) The Cardinals’ injury situation

(1:07:05) Cardinals-Chiefs preview and predictions