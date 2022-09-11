Game 1 ARI Actives vs. KC

I thought I would make this a game day thread so that we can share our thoughts as to which players are active for the game and which players were designated as inactive.
Week 1 Actives
- QB: Kyler Murray, Trace McSorley
- RB: James Conner, Darrel Williams, Eno Benjamin, Jonathan Ward
- TE: Maxx Williams, Zach Ertz, Stephen Anderson
- WR: Marquise Brown, A.J. Green, Andy Isabella, Greg Dortch, Andre Baccelliia
- T: D.J. Humphries, Kelvin Beachum, Josh Jones
- G: Will Hernandez, Sean Harlow, Max Garcia
- C: Rodney Hudson, Sean Harlow, Lecitus Smith
- NT: Rashard Lawrence, Leki Fotu
- DE/DT: Zach Allen, Michael Dogbe, Jonathan Ledbetter
- ILB: Isaiah Simmons, Zaven Collins, Tanner Vallejo, Nick Vigil, Zeke Turner, Ben Niemmann
- OLB/Edge: Markus Golden, Dennis Gardeck, Devon Kennard , Victor Dimukeje, Cameron Thomas
- CB: Byron Murphy Jr., Marco Wilson, Christian Matthew, Jace Whittaker
- S: Budda Baker, Jalen Thompson, Deionte Thompson
- ST: Aaron Brewer, Matt Prater, Andy Lee
Inactives for Week 1. pic.twitter.com/aJZxr2PZGm— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 11, 2022
IR:
- G Cody Ford
- G Marquis Hayes
- QB Colt McCoy
- S Chalres Washington
- WR Antoine Wesley
Reserve/Non Football Injury:
- CB Antonio Hamilton
Practice Squad:
- CB Corey Ballentine
- WR Victor Bolden jr.
- DT Andrew Brown
- G/T Rashaad Coward
- QB Jarrett Guarantano
- G Danny Isadora
- DT Manny Jones
- OLB Devon Kennard
- WR Jontre Kirklin
- OLB Jesse Luketa
- S Steven Parker
- S Josh Thomas
- T Badara Traore
- CB Jace Whittaker
- NT Antwaun Woods
- ILB Chandler Wooten
What are your thoughts about the inactive and recent moves the Cardinals have made?
Kliff Notes:
- WR Greg Dortch takes over the slot WR role.
- Starters at CB: Byron Murphy Jr. and Marco Wilson with Jace Whittaker in the slot (very surprised to see the Cardinals release CB Javelin Guidry).
- Hard to believe that Myjai Sanders couldn’t be a factor pressure Mahomes.
- With Justin Pugh out and Rodney Hudson active, starting OL looks like: LT-D.J. Humphries, LG-Sean Harlow; C-Rodney Hudson; RG-Will Hernandez; RT-Kelvin Beachum
- With JJ Watt out, the 34 interior looks like LDE Zach Allen; NT Rashard Lawrence, RDE; Michael Dogbe
- TE Stephen Anderson’s utility and special teams’ roles gave him the nod over rookie Trey McBride who missed a 10-12 day stretch of practice time during the middle of training camp. Cardinals waived Anderson with the understanding they would re-sign him after making the IR designations.
