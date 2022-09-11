 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game 1 ARI Actives vs. KC

By Walter Mitchell
/ new
NFL: Tennesee Titans Joint Training Camp Practice with Arizona Cardinals George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

I thought I would make this a game day thread so that we can share our thoughts as to which players are active for the game and which players were designated as inactive.

Week 1 Actives

  • QB: Kyler Murray, Trace McSorley
  • RB: James Conner, Darrel Williams, Eno Benjamin, Jonathan Ward
  • TE: Maxx Williams, Zach Ertz, Stephen Anderson
  • WR: Marquise Brown, A.J. Green, Andy Isabella, Greg Dortch, Andre Baccelliia
  • T: D.J. Humphries, Kelvin Beachum, Josh Jones
  • G: Will Hernandez, Sean Harlow, Max Garcia
  • C: Rodney Hudson, Sean Harlow, Lecitus Smith
  • NT: Rashard Lawrence, Leki Fotu
  • DE/DT: Zach Allen, Michael Dogbe, Jonathan Ledbetter
  • ILB: Isaiah Simmons, Zaven Collins, Tanner Vallejo, Nick Vigil, Zeke Turner, Ben Niemmann
  • OLB/Edge: Markus Golden, Dennis Gardeck, Devon Kennard , Victor Dimukeje, Cameron Thomas
  • CB: Byron Murphy Jr., Marco Wilson, Christian Matthew, Jace Whittaker
  • S: Budda Baker, Jalen Thompson, Deionte Thompson
  • ST: Aaron Brewer, Matt Prater, Andy Lee

IR:

  • G Cody Ford
  • G Marquis Hayes
  • QB Colt McCoy
  • S Chalres Washington
  • WR Antoine Wesley

Reserve/Non Football Injury:

  • CB Antonio Hamilton

Practice Squad:

  • CB Corey Ballentine
  • WR Victor Bolden jr.
  • DT Andrew Brown
  • G/T Rashaad Coward
  • QB Jarrett Guarantano
  • G Danny Isadora
  • DT Manny Jones
  • OLB Devon Kennard
  • WR Jontre Kirklin
  • OLB Jesse Luketa
  • S Steven Parker
  • S Josh Thomas
  • T Badara Traore
  • CB Jace Whittaker
  • NT Antwaun Woods
  • ILB Chandler Wooten

What are your thoughts about the inactive and recent moves the Cardinals have made?

Kliff Notes:

  • WR Greg Dortch takes over the slot WR role.
  • Starters at CB: Byron Murphy Jr. and Marco Wilson with Jace Whittaker in the slot (very surprised to see the Cardinals release CB Javelin Guidry).
  • Hard to believe that Myjai Sanders couldn’t be a factor pressure Mahomes.
  • With Justin Pugh out and Rodney Hudson active, starting OL looks like: LT-D.J. Humphries, LG-Sean Harlow; C-Rodney Hudson; RG-Will Hernandez; RT-Kelvin Beachum
  • With JJ Watt out, the 34 interior looks like LDE Zach Allen; NT Rashard Lawrence, RDE; Michael Dogbe
  • TE Stephen Anderson’s utility and special teams’ roles gave him the nod over rookie Trey McBride who missed a 10-12 day stretch of practice time during the middle of training camp. Cardinals waived Anderson with the understanding they would re-sign him after making the IR designations.

More From Revenge of the Birds

Loading comments...