Game 1 ARI Actives vs. KC

I thought I would make this a game day thread so that we can share our thoughts as to which players are active for the game and which players were designated as inactive.

Week 1 Actives

QB: Kyler Murray, Trace McSorley

RB: James Conner, Darrel Williams, Eno Benjamin, Jonathan Ward

TE: Maxx Williams, Zach Ertz, Stephen Anderson

WR: Marquise Brown, A.J. Green, Andy Isabella, Greg Dortch, Andre Baccelliia

T: D.J. Humphries, Kelvin Beachum, Josh Jones

G: Will Hernandez, Sean Harlow, Max Garcia

C: Rodney Hudson, Sean Harlow, Lecitus Smith

NT: Rashard Lawrence, Leki Fotu

DE/DT: Zach Allen, Michael Dogbe, Jonathan Ledbetter

ILB: Isaiah Simmons, Zaven Collins, Tanner Vallejo, Nick Vigil, Zeke Turner, Ben Niemmann

OLB/Edge: Markus Golden, Dennis Gardeck, Devon Kennard , Victor Dimukeje, Cameron Thomas

CB: Byron Murphy Jr., Marco Wilson, Christian Matthew, Jace Whittaker

S: Budda Baker, Jalen Thompson, Deionte Thompson

ST: Aaron Brewer, Matt Prater, Andy Lee

Inactives for Week 1. pic.twitter.com/aJZxr2PZGm — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 11, 2022

IR:

G Cody Ford

G Marquis Hayes

QB Colt McCoy

S Chalres Washington

WR Antoine Wesley

Reserve/Non Football Injury:

CB Antonio Hamilton

Practice Squad:

CB Corey Ballentine

WR Victor Bolden jr.

DT Andrew Brown

G/T Rashaad Coward

QB Jarrett Guarantano

G Danny Isadora

DT Manny Jones

OLB Devon Kennard

WR Jontre Kirklin

OLB Jesse Luketa

S Steven Parker

S Josh Thomas

T Badara Traore

CB Jace Whittaker

NT Antwaun Woods

ILB Chandler Wooten

What are your thoughts about the inactive and recent moves the Cardinals have made?

