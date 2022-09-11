Arizona Cardinals vs Kansas City Chiefs first half open thread

It has been an interesting first half of the day.

While games are coming to a conclusion, we have seen the Texans, Bears, Falcons, and Steelers all show that last year and the off-season… May not matter as much as some think.

Now, can the Arizona Cardinals keep it going?

It is week one of the 2022 NFL journey and here is everything you need to know.

Game : Arizona Cardinals vs Kansas City Chiefs

: Arizona Cardinals vs Kansas City Chiefs Start Time: 1:25 pm Arizona time on September 11th, 2022

1:25 pm Arizona time on September 11th, 2022 Location: Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium

Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium TV Channel: CBS (Channel 5 locally)

CBS (Channel 5 locally) Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)

Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline) Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM locally Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst), Paul Calvis (Sideline)

Arizona Sports 98.7 FM locally Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst), Paul Calvis (Sideline) Spanish Radio: KQMR 100.3 FM - Luis Hernandez (play-by-play), Jose Romero (analyst)

KQMR 100.3 FM - Luis Hernandez (play-by-play), Jose Romero (analyst) National Radio: Compass Media Networks - Chris Carrino (play-by-play) and Brian Baldinger (analyst)

Compass Media Networks - Chris Carrino (play-by-play) and Brian Baldinger (analyst) Streaming: Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus Odds: Cardinals +6.5 per our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook

Cardinals +6.5 per our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook Over/Under: 54

Go Cardinals!