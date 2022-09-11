Arizona Cardinals vs Kansas City Chiefs second half open thread

The first half comes to an end and it’s a half of missed opportunities and a leaky defense.

The defense finally gets some stops and preseason heroes in Greg Dortch drops a pass then trips on a terrific designed and called play and instead of three, six or even more points, the Arizona Cardinals come away empty and trail 23-7 at the half.

It’s been a showcase of the Kansas City Chiefs offense willingly spreading the ball around as six Chiefs players have at least two receptions and Patrick Mahomes is 21/28 for 223 yards and three touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals offense has run through a combination of James Conner (good) and Greg Dortch (interesting).

We will see if they can come out and get points to start the second half, but they’ve had opportunities and missed them today.

It’s been nice to see Dennis Gardeck and Markus Golden getting some licks in on Patrick Mahomes, but they’ll need even more in the second half.

Let’s go Cardinals.