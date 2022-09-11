Arizona Cardinals overwhelmed by Kansas City Chiefs in season opener

An embarrassing start to a season after a mostly embarrassing offseason.

The lack of change on defense was seen early and often for the Arizona Cardinals in their 44-21 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs offense had limited resistance throughout the game as the Cardinals defense was soft most of the game.

Include an offense that couldn’t get in sync with an offensive line that couldn’t block you and I and it was a recipe for disaster.

Kyler Murray and the offense put up some numbers late, but it was too little too late.

Marquise Brown had a touchdown reception, Zach Ertz had a touchdown reception and a 2-point conversion.

James Conner ran hard, but had a few miscues on the day.

Defensively, it was exactly what many feared, while the team did nothing to address the pass rush concerns. Yea, there are issues with the secondary, but this team needs pass rushers badly.

It’s a new week and a new opponent for the Arizona Cardinals.

They better be ready.