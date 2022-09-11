Arizona Cardinals open as road underdogs against Las Vegas Raiders

A bad day at the office.

The Arizona Cardinals were blown out at home by the Kansas City Chiefs after being +6.5 point dogs by kickoff.

Now, in week two sitting at 0-1, the Arizona Cardinals are +3.5 point underdogs heading into their week two matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders on the road according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

It’s actually interesting that the Cardinals are only 3.5 point dogs after their week one performance, but the Raiders didn’t exactly inspire confidence in their performance against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Derek Carr threw three interceptions and the Raiders defense allowed Justin Herbert to throw all over the field.

However, the Arizona Cardinals defense hasn’t exactly inspired confidence with their off-season or their first performance of the 2022 NFL season.

Now they have to try and slow down Davante Adams.

If it comes down to the Cardinals needing to stop Adams, how do you feel?