Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks NFL Monday Night Football 2022 picks, odds and more

Monday Night Football is upon us and there is a legitimate chance that the NFC West goes from the NFC Best to the NFC Worst in one offseason.

Three teams made the playoffs out of the NFC West, and while it is only week one, all four teams could start winless this season.

And quite frankly, none looked otherworldly quite yet.

We will see how tonight plays out, but the Revenge of the Birds crew all see an AFC West win.

Here is everything you need to know about the game.

Who: Seattle Seahawks at Denver Broncos

When: Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 at 5:15 P.M. Arizona time

Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

Channel: ESPN

Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst) and Lisa Salters (sideline reporting)

Online Streaming: ESPN+

Odds According to DraftKings Sportsbook

Broncos -6.5

Over/Under: 45

Clean sweep in this one, and not sure anyone feels to strongly the other way.

Enjoy!