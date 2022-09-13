Arizona Cardinals offensive snaps in loss to Kansas City Chiefs

The Arizona Cardinals loss to the Kansas City Chiefs was quite eye opening for the organization.

Here are the offensive snaps in the game.

D.J. Humphries - 65 snaps 100%

Sean Harlow - 65 snaps 100%

Marquise Brown - 62 (95%)

Greg Dortch - 59 (91%)

Kelvin Beachum - 57 (88%)

Will Hernandez - 57 (88%)

Rodney Hudson - 57 (88%)

Kyler Murray - 57 (88%)

Offensive line, quarterback and wide receivers. Interesting that Dortch played so much, but we discussed that in our critique of the offensive scheme. They’ll need another wide receiver to show up consistently if Brown is going to be able to take the top off the defense.

A.J. Green - 48 (74%)

James Conner - 47 (72%)

Zach Ertz - 39 (60%)

Eno Benjamin - 22 (34%)

Andy Isabella - 21 (32%)

Maxx Williams - 10 (15%)

Stephen Anderson - 9 (14%)

Max Garcia - 8 (12%)

Josh Jones - 8 (12%)

Lecitus Smith - 8 (12%)

Andre Baccellia - 8 (12%)

Trace McSorely - 8 (12%)

Too few snaps for the tight ends while also having your top draft pick inactive. I have questions that will not be answered.