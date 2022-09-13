Arizona Cardinals defensive snaps in loss to Kansas City Chiefs

The Arizona Cardinals got blown out by the Kansas City Chiefs, allowing a touchdown on seemingly every drive.

How did the snap counts on defense play out with so many injuries?

Let’s take a look.

Byron Murphy Jr. - 70 snaps 100%

Jalen Thompson - 70 (100%)

Marco Wilson - 67 (96%)

Zaven Collins - 67 (96%)

Budda Baker - 65 (93%)

Isaiah Simmons - 61 (87%)

Zach Allen - 58 (83%)

Wilson only missed his snaps because he had a little injury at the end, but should be ready for Sunday against the Raiders.

Collins out snapping Simmons, wonder if Simmons was dinged up in the game?

Michael Dogbe - 36 (51%)

Nick Vigil - 36 (51%)

Devon Kennard - 35 (50%)

Leki Fotu - 34 (49%)

Rashard Lawrence - 29 (41%)

Markus Golden - 28 (40%)

Dennis Gardeck - 20 (29%)

Jonathan Ledbetter - 20 (29%)

Ezekiel Turner - 16 (23%)

Tanner Vallejo - 12 (17%)

Jace Whittaker - 9 (13%)

Deionte Thompson - 5 (7%)

Cameron Thomas - 4 (6%)

Christian Matthew - 1 (1%)

Again, I am not going to criticize Vance Joseph for the talent he has to pull from, but the way he is using the talent is something.

Simmons and Collins were getting edge rusher snaps over Golden and Gardeck. Why? Why is Golden getting less than 75% of snaps, let alone not even 50%?

I feel like this game was... a throwaway to see what they have and can do, but maybe not. Maybe I am just hopeful.