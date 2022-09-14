Cardinals Reacts Survey: Week 2

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

For the Arizona Cardinals, week one was a disaster, no one can say less.

However, there are still plenty of games left to be played to get back on track. Sure, the Kansas City Chiefs beat them like a drum, but things can only go up... right?

This week, we have two questions for you to answer about not only your confidence in the direction of the team, but also if the hot seat for the defensive coordinator should begin to heat up.

Two questions, infinite possibilities.

For me, I want to see how Vance deploys his defense the next four games before I completely decide if it should be a hot seat, I don’t blame him for drafting two inside linebackers, giving big money to safeties and an aging, often injured defensive lineman, but also I don’t understand how he is using these players.

So, let’s see how the next couple of weeks go, but it would make sense if the seat started to get hot.