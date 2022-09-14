Bird Droppings: Bill Bidwill inducted into Ring of Honor, preparing for Chandler Jones return and more

Happy Wednesday one and all, we are done with the Kansas City Chiefs and getting ready for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Late Owner Bill Bidwill Inducted Into Cardinals Ring Of Honor

Joins father Charles as part of exclusive group

Arizona Cardinals need to be better defensively, and other notes after a 44-21 loss to the Chiefs

Cardinals Seek Urgency After Opening Day Loss

Communication issues on defense one problem to address

Depth Of Field: Week 1 Preseason

Exploring the game against the Chiefs through the lens of the Cardinals team photographer

You've Got Mail: Raiders Week

Topics include Kyler/Hollywood, Simmons/Collins, and Moore's health

Interesting Arizona Cardinals snap counts and PFF grades after Week 1 loss to the Chiefs

Clarity on RB2, and Kennard is used often

Eno Benjamin has emerged as the RB2 for the Arizona Cardinals behind James Conner

In first week, former ASU star gets work behind starter James Conner

Red Sea Report - Let It Sting, Move On

In the NFL, there are many ways to handle adversity. The Cardinals are choosing to let the 44-21 loss to the Chiefs sting for a few days while learning valuable lessons from the film.

Cardinals Underground - Best Way To Start? How About Over

It was an ugly Week 1 for the Cardinals, but when have Paul Calvisi, Darren Urban and Dani Sureck let that be a problem? The games matter, so too does the analysis. Our trio breaks down the need to play with urgency vs. practice habits vs. personnel;

The Dave Pasch Podcast - Damian Lillard

Ep. 41 - Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard is the latest guest on The Dave Pasch Podcast. Lillard, a six-time NBA All-Star and member of the league's 75th Anniversary team, talks about his return to the hardwood after last season's injury

'Intensity has to pick up': Arizona Cardinals' practice habits fall under scrutiny - Arizona Cardinals Blog- ESPN

After getting blown out by the Chiefs, coach Kliff Kingsbury said the road to improving begins with better practice habits -- and some players agreed.

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid blames injuries to Trent McDuffie, Harrison Butker on Arizona Cardinals' field

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said injuries to cornerback Trent McDuffie and kicker Harrison Butker are attributable to the loose sod the team played on in Arizona.

Cardinals' Isaiah Simmons admits he has a ways to go after Week 1

Cardinals LB Isaiah Simmons' outing was a reminder that he still has room to grow, even with the added responsibilities he's been given.

Arizona Cardinals WR Antoine Wesley pinpointing Week 5 return

The earliest Cardinals WR Antoine Wesley can return to action is Week 5, a date he's certainly got circled on the calendar.

Patrick Mahomes got a blah PFF grade, and fans are not having it

Patrick Mahomes looked like a pretty good quarterback in gutting the Cardinals, but Pro Football Focus said his game was shrug-worthy.

Arizona Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury: 'There's nowhere to go but up'

There was nothing Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury could hang his hat on when it came to the team's Week 1 loss to the Chiefs.

Chiefs' Andy Reid critical of State Farm Stadium turf after 2 injuries

Chiefs coach Andy Reid criticized the field in State Farm Stadium after two Kansas City players slipped on the turf and sustained injuries.

Raiders to meet Cardinals with pass rush, secondary in spotlight

Statistically, the Arizona Cardinals and their Week 2 opponents are the Spiderman meme when it comes to season-opening pass rush statistics.

Improved communication atop Cardinals' to-do list after ugly loss to Chiefs

Miscommunication and miscues are at the forefront of the Cardinals' problems they must remedy at practice this week.

Cardinals-Chiefs final score: Takeaways in the 44-21 Week 1 loss

The Cardinals were beat in every phase of the game on Sunday at State Farm Stadium.

Chiefs 44, Cardinals 21: Studs and duds in Arizona’s Week 1 loss

While there were certainly more duds, there were a few studs that stood out Sunday afternoon for the Cardinals.

Arizona Cardinals CB Marco Wilson’s injury appears to be minor

Wilson exited the game late with an injury. He said after the game it was something minor and there are "no problems."