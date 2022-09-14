 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2022 ROTB “Pick 3” Competition: Week 2

By Walter Mitchell
Week 1 is in the books. It was a doozy! The standings: (thanks to CCF for the assist)

2 —- iacardsfan, wikander, Jondolar, cyberdynist, Roy Green wh.

1 —- Chambana81, Wilmot515, SunDevil99, ERauch, JethroBodine, StandUpGuy, leftcoastfan, Zonaforver, Believer3000, blackram928, CuckooFCP, Chinookk, quingo, FNG, CardCore.

0 —- CCF, Mitch, CFWA, brrrberry, xxxash, cardsfan1696, Ditship, FriarFan32, BG23.

NFL Week 2 point spreads

  • Los Angeles Chargers (+3.5) at Kansas City Chiefs (-3.5)
  • Miami Dolphins (+3.5) at Baltimore Ravens (-3.5)
  • New York Jets (+6.5) at Cleveland Browns (-6.5)
  • Washington Commanders (+1.5) at Detroit Lions (-1.5)
  • Indianapolis Colts (-4.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars (+4.5)
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2.5) at New Orleans Saints (+2.5)
  • Carolina Panthers (+2.5) at New York Giants (-2.5)
  • New England Patriots (-1.5) at Pittsburgh Steelers (+1.5)
  • Atlanta Falcons (+10.5) at Los Angeles Rams (-10.5)
  • Seattle Seahawks (+7.5) at San Francisco 49ers (-7.5)
  • Cincinnati Bengals (N/A) at Dallas Cowboys (N/A)
  • Houston Texans (+10.5) at Denver Broncos (-10.5)
  • Arizona Cardinals (+3.5) at Las Vegas Raiders (-3.5)
  • Chicago Bears (+8.5) at Green Bay Packers (-8.5)
  • Tennessee Titans (+9.5) at Buffalo Bills (-9.5)
  • Minnesota Vikings (+2.5) at Philadelphia Eagles (-2.5)

My Picks:

  • Saints (+2.5) over Bucs
  • Giants (-2.5) over Panthers
  • Seahawks (+7.5) over 49ers

Please list your 3 picks as such, with your favorite first with point spread in parenthesis over listing the opponents.

Your 3 picks:

  • ______ (_____) over ______
  • ______ (_____) over ______
  • ______ (____) over ______

