2022 ROTB “Pick 3” Competition: Week 2

Week 1 is in the books. It was a doozy! The standings: (thanks to CCF for the assist)
2 —- iacardsfan, wikander, Jondolar, cyberdynist, Roy Green wh.
1 —- Chambana81, Wilmot515, SunDevil99, ERauch, JethroBodine, StandUpGuy, leftcoastfan, Zonaforver, Believer3000, blackram928, CuckooFCP, Chinookk, quingo, FNG, CardCore.
0 —- CCF, Mitch, CFWA, brrrberry, xxxash, cardsfan1696, Ditship, FriarFan32, BG23.
NFL Week 2 point spreads
- Los Angeles Chargers (+3.5) at Kansas City Chiefs (-3.5)
- Miami Dolphins (+3.5) at Baltimore Ravens (-3.5)
- New York Jets (+6.5) at Cleveland Browns (-6.5)
- Washington Commanders (+1.5) at Detroit Lions (-1.5)
- Indianapolis Colts (-4.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars (+4.5)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2.5) at New Orleans Saints (+2.5)
- Carolina Panthers (+2.5) at New York Giants (-2.5)
- New England Patriots (-1.5) at Pittsburgh Steelers (+1.5)
- Atlanta Falcons (+10.5) at Los Angeles Rams (-10.5)
- Seattle Seahawks (+7.5) at San Francisco 49ers (-7.5)
- Cincinnati Bengals (N/A) at Dallas Cowboys (N/A)
- Houston Texans (+10.5) at Denver Broncos (-10.5)
- Arizona Cardinals (+3.5) at Las Vegas Raiders (-3.5)
- Chicago Bears (+8.5) at Green Bay Packers (-8.5)
- Tennessee Titans (+9.5) at Buffalo Bills (-9.5)
- Minnesota Vikings (+2.5) at Philadelphia Eagles (-2.5)
https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/nfl/2022/09/12/nfl-week-2-betting-odds-point-spreads-moneylines-over-under/8062544001/
My Picks:
- Saints (+2.5) over Bucs
- Giants (-2.5) over Panthers
- Seahawks (+7.5) over 49ers
Please list your 3 picks as such, with your favorite first with point spread in parenthesis over listing the opponents.
Your 3 picks:
- ______ (_____) over ______
- ______ (_____) over ______
- ______ (____) over ______
