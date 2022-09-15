Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals still dealing with injuries, Isaiah Simmons learning, getting ready for Chandler Jones and more

Happy Thursday one and all.

We have a great Thursday Night Football matchup tonight, so to help you get ready let’s get some Arizona Cardinals news.

Injury Report: Week 2 At Raiders

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 2 matchup with the Raiders

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray says losing has helped him grow and be a more vocal leader

Cardinals quarterback has learned what must come out of losses

D. J. Humphries, Cardinals Ready For Chandler Jones Reunion

Kyler Murray says he'd like to avoid pass rusher/former teammate as much as possible

Cardinals Cover 2 - Seeing Chandler Jones In Silver And Black

Ep. 590 - For six seasons, D.J. Humphries and Chandler Jones competed against one another in practice. On Sunday, they'll do so once again, though this time it will be in a game. The two are no longer teammates.

Arizona Cardinals respond to accusations that turf caused Chiefs' injuries

The Arizona Cardinals responded to accusations that their turf field was the cause of two injuries to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

'Zen master' Chandler Jones presents tough obstacle for Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals will line up against a familiar face in the team's All-Time sacks leader Chandler Jones on Sunday.

Cardinals-Raiders injury report: S Jalen Thompson out Wednesday

The Cardinals saw some surprising names held off the practice field on Wednesday as they face an important road game against the Raiders.

Cardinals star backer Isaiah Simmons growing comfortable with green dot

Arizona Cardinals star backer Isaiah Simmons is growing comfortable with the green communication dot on the back of his helmet.

Cardinals vs. Raiders history: How the last 3 matchups have gone

Ahead of Week 2's battle with the Raiders, check out the last three times these teams played one another.

What’s new with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022?

Take a look at what the Cardinals' Week 2 opponent did in the offseason and how they're different.

3 key matchups for the Arizona Cardinals vs Raiders - Week 2

The Arizona Cardinals started the 2022 season off in the worst way possible. And things won't get any easier as they travel to the Mojave Desert.

Arizona Cardinals: 3 players that must improve after Week 1

You can make an argument and claim every member of the Arizona Cardinals roster must improve after last week's loss to Kansas City.

Arizona Cardinals: 3 players who must see the field more

The Arizona Cardinals enjoyed few bright spots in their 44-21 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, but three performances stood out.

Arizona Cardinals scoring attack can't soar without DeAndre Hopkins

The offensive unit of the Arizona Cardinals is a lot less lethal without the presence of five-time Pro Bowler DeAndre Hopkins.

3 bold predictions for Arizona Cardinals vs. Raiders - Week 2

The Arizona Cardinals will travel to the Mojave Desert looking to prove they are better than they played in last week's embarrassing loss.

Will the Arizona Cardinals contain Chandler Jones in Week 2?

The Arizona Cardinals will square off against a familiar face on Sunday when they travel to the Mojave Desert to face the Las Vegas Raiders.