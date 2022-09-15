College Football week 3 prospects to know

Happy Thursday one and all. No college football games tonight, but a great Thursday Night Football matchup.

We are back this week and Justin and I breakdown the week that was in college football and get ready for week three of the college football season.

Notre Dame loses at home and drops to 0-3 under Marcus Freeman. Will Levis “out-duels” Anthony Richardson in The Swamp, and Georgia Southern closes the chapter on the Scott Frost Era at Nebraska.

Justin and I recap those games and others, and preview the top upcoming Week Three matchups in what turned out to be a jam-packed episode.

