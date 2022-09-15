Cardinals at Raiders: Predictions and staff picks for Week 2

Week one was not the best week for the Revenge of the Birds crew, but most of us scraped by with winning weeks.

This week, well things will be different, better.

Wait, am I talking about the Arizona Cardinals or our picks with Tallysight?

The answer is yes.

This week, the Arizona Cardinals head into their matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders as +5.5 point underdogs according to Draftkings Sportsbook.

While the injuries are a concern, the Cardinals got a number of players back in a limited role this morning, and I think they have the ability to keep up with the Raiders at a better clip than they did a great Chiefs offense.

I won’t predict an outright win until I see who is in and who is out on Sunday, but I think they can cover this one and with the right group playing, having a good shot to win.

