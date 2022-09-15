Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs NFL Thursday Night Football 2022 picks, odds and more

Welcome back to Thursday Night Football one and all.

We have an absolute banger of a game this week between two AFC West rivals and two of the better young quarterbacks in the NFL.

First off, here is everything you need to know about the game.

Date: Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022

Kickoff: 5:15 p.m. Arizona Time

Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium - Kansas City, Missouri

Live streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung

Odds: Chiefs (-4.5) (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Over/Under: 54

Remember, this game is only available on Amazon Prime and the NFL app. If you do not have Amazon Prime, well may be time to sign up.

This is a fun game, and the Chargers have a much better pass rush than the Cardinals, but I think the Chiefs offense is just too good.

What do you think?